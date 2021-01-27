https://hannity.com/media-room/executive-overreach-feds-halt-biden-order-to-stop-deportation-say-violates-current-law/
‘EXECUTIVE OVERREACH’: Feds Halt Biden Order to Stop Deportations, Say Violates Current Law
A federal judge accused the Biden administration of “executive overreach” this week after the White House attempted to halt all deportations of illegal immigrants for 100 days pending a nationwide review.
