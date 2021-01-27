https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/experts-now-say-americans-wear-three-masks/

(SUMMIT NEWS) — Citing researchers at Virginia Tech, CNBC says that Americans should consider wearing THREE face masks in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

After Dr. Fauci asserted that wearing two face coverings instead of one would be “more effective” in stopping the virus, CNBC’s Contessa Brewer went even further.

“The experts keep telling us that wearing masks is really about protecting others from ourselves in the event that we are contagious, but you know if other people aren’t wearing their masks or they’re wearing them improperly, we need to protect ourselves,” she said as she began to put a mask on.

