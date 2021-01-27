https://noqreport.com/2021/01/27/feds-indict-pro-trump-twitter-troll-ricky-vaughn-over-memes-shared-during-2016-election/

Twitter troll Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, was arrested on Wednesday and faces ten years in prison for “tweeting” and “retweeting” joke memes on Twitter telling people they can “text” in their votes.

Article by Chris Menahan originally published at Information Liberation.

Social Media Influencer Charged with Election Interference Stemming from Voter Disinformation Campaignhttps://t.co/lJ0FJz2llr — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) January 27, 2021

From The US Department of Justice:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 Social Media Influencer Charged with Election Interference Stemming from Voter Disinformation Campaign Defendant Unlawfully Used Social Media to Deprive Individuals of Their Right to Vote A Florida man was arrested this morning on charges of conspiring with others in advance of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election to use various social media platforms to disseminate misinformation designed to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote. Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, 31, of West Palm Beach, was charged by criminal complaint in the Eastern District of New York. He was taken into custody this morning in West Palm Beach and made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida. “According to the allegations in the indictment, the defendant exploited a social media platform to infringe one the of most basic and sacred rights guaranteed by the Constitution: the right to vote,” said Nicholas L. McQuaid, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This indictment underscores the department’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting those who would undermine citizens’ voting rights.” “There is no place in public discourse for lies and misinformation to defraud citizens of their right to vote,” said Seth D. DuCharme, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “With Mackey’s arrest, we serve notice that those who would subvert the democratic process in this manner cannot rely on the cloak of Internet anonymity to evade responsibility for their crimes. They will be investigated, caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” “Protecting every American citizen’s right to cast a legitimate vote is a key to the success of our republic,” said William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office. “What Mackey allegedly did to interfere with this process – by soliciting voters to cast their ballots via text – amounted to nothing short of vote theft. It is illegal behavior and contributes to the erosion of the public’s trust in our electoral processes. He may have been a powerful social media influencer at the time, but a quick Internet search of his name today will reveal an entirely different story.” The complaint alleges that in 2016, Mackey established an audience on Twitter with approximately 58,000 followers. A February 2016 analysis by the MIT Media Lab ranked Mackey as the 107th most important influencer of the then-upcoming Election, ranking his account above outlets and individuals such as NBC News (#114), Stephen Colbert (#119) and Newt Gingrich (#141). As alleged in the complaint, between September 2016 and November 2016, in the lead up to the Nov. 8, 2016, U.S. Presidential Election, Mackey conspired with others to use social media platforms, including Twitter, to disseminate fraudulent messages designed to encourage supporters of one of the presidential candidates (the “Candidate”) to “vote” via text message or social media, a legally invalid method of voting. For example, on Nov. 1, 2016, Mackey allegedly tweeted an image that featured an African American woman standing in front of an “African Americans for [the Candidate]” sign. The image included the following text: “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home. Text ‘[Candidate’s first name]’ to 59925[.] Vote for [the Candidate] and be a part of history.” The fine print at the bottom of the image stated: “Must be 18 or older to vote. One vote per person. Must be a legal citizen of the United States. Voting by text not available in Guam, Puerto Rico, Alaska or Hawaii. Paid for by [Candidate] for President 2016.” The tweet included the typed hashtags “#Go [Candidate]” and another slogan frequently used by the Candidate. On or about and before Election Day 2016, at least 4,900 unique telephone numbers texted “[Candidate’s first name]” or some derivative to the 59925 text number, which was used in multiple deceptive campaign images tweeted by the defendant and his co-conspirators. The charges in the complaint are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erik Paulsen and Nathan Reilly of the Eastern District of New York, and Trial Attorney James Mann of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section are prosecuting the case.

Here’s some excerpts from the full complaint:

That’s a reference to people sharing photoshopped memes of Taylor Swift and others with MAGA hats on.

The case was put together under the Trump administration by William Barr appointee Seth D. DuCharme, the Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

FBI special agent Maegan Rees appears to have led the investigation.

The indictment says “at least 4,900 unique telephone numbers texted ‘[Candidate’s first name]’ or some derivative to the Text Code on or about and before Election Day, including many belonging to individuals located in the Eastern District of New York.” [Emphasis added]

“Of the approximately 4,900 numbers that corresponded with the Text Code, approximately 4,850, or 99%, sent their texts after MACKEY first tweeted a Deceptive Image from MACKEY Account 2.”

Follow NOQ Report on



For the record, those memes were shared by tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people as a joke. The meme was popularized on 4Chan.

The indictment didn’t include any proof that these 4,850 texters were in fact disenfranchised, nor did it include any evidence they saw the meme due to Mackey’s account.

The feds also tried to connect this indictment to the Capitol protests.

“The co-conspirators were not named in the complaint, but one of them was Anthime Gionet, a far-right media personality known as ‘Baked Alaska,’ who was arrested this month for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a person briefed on the investigation,” The New York Times reported.

The indictment accuses Mackey and his “co-conspirators” of the “unusual charge” of “conspiracy to violate rights” for sharing these memes:

“The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison,” The Times reported.

Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter can conspire together to rig the entire internet in favor of Democrats without any issue but Twitter trolls who helped Trump win in 2016 are being charged over memes.

This is absolute lunacy!

The Biden regime told us they were going to deliver “unity and healing” — instead they’re conducting mass arrests of Trump supporters for so much as walking around the Capitol and vindictively persecuting them over memes they shared four years ago!

Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, Minds, Parler and Telegram.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

