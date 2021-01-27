https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-irrational-psychotic-rage-driving-democrats-latest-impeachment-fantasy/

‘DISASTROUS DAY’: Trump Says Democratic Party Has ‘Less Than Nothing’ After Mueller Testimony

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.25.19

President Trump responded to Robert Mueller’s disastrous testimony Wednesday afternoon; saying the Democratic Party “lost big” and now have “less than nothing” heading into the 2020 election.

“The Democrats lost so big today. Their party is in shambles right now. They’ve got the Squad leading their party, they are a mess. This was a devastating day for the Democrats. This was a devastating day,” said the President on the White House lawn.

“The Democrats had nothing, and now they have less than nothing,” he added.

Trey Gowdy unloaded on leading Democrats and their handling of Robert Mueller’s Congressional testimony Wednesday; saying the person who “learned the most” about the Mueller Report was -in fact- Robert Mueller.

WATCH: Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) says that “the person who learned the most about the Mueller Report today… was Bob Mueller,” calls the hearings an “abject, miserable failure” for Democrats. #MuellerHearings #MuellerTestifies pic.twitter.com/ifdDShElcc — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) July 24, 2019

“They’re not closer to anything other than wishing this had never happened. Bad facts make for bad witnesses, bad witnesses make for bad hearings, and this one was an abject, miserable failure. The person who learned the most about the Mueller Report today was Robert Mueller,” Gowdy told Fox News.

“He was not engaged, he didn’t interview the witnesses, he clearly didn’t write the report, which means those under him did, which means the issue of bias is all the more important. It was a terrible day if you are a Democrat,” he added.

President Trump weighed-in Wednesday on Robert Mueller’s disastrous Congressional testimony; thanking the Democratic Party “for holding this morning’s hearings” and calling Rep. Adam Schiff an “embarrassment to our country.”

“I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff – an Embarrassment to our Country!” tweeted Trump.

The New York Post Editorial Board blasted Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s Mueller hearing Wednesday; calling the entire spectacle a “waste of everyone’s time.”

“By all accounts, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hoped that dragging in former special counsel Bob Mueller for a hearing would jump-start his drive to get going on impeachment. Oops: It was a total waste of time,” writes the Editorial Board. “Mueller made it clear long in advance that he didn’t want to testify, and wouldn’t talk about anything except what was in his report. He even got the Justice Department to issue a guidance instructing him to keep to his preferred limits.”

“What did we learn? Nothing. What’s the impact? Nothing. If Nadler was hoping to get Democrats and their voters energized about impeachment, he’ll surely be disappointed. And we’re no closer to knowing how much this long investigation relied on opposition research by Hillary Clinton and dirty tricks by intelligence operatives appalled by Donald Trump,” adds the Post.