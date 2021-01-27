https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/harvard-researchers-find-women-rarely-transmit-covid-babies/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Researchers linked to Harvard University Medical School have released two separate papers that found that pregnant women rarely transmit coronavirus to their unborn baby.

Both papers also found that the transfer of antibodies from a pregnant woman to her baby is rare. This means that babies would not be born with antibodies that would protect them against coronavirus.

One study, published in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network Open, found “there was no evidence of placental infection or definitive vertical transmission of SARS-CoV-2.” Vertical transmission refers to the passing of an infection “during the period immediately before and after birth,” according to Medicine Net.

