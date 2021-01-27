https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/27/has-she-been-hacked-again-msnbcs-joy-reid-lets-biden-climate-adviser-know-the-reason-aliens-might-attack/

On Wednesday, President Biden signed more executive orders that have given four House Democrats from Texas who endorsed him a bit of buyer’s remorse. However, most Democrats, including John Kerry, are comforted that workers who lose their jobs due to Biden’s EO’s will be eventually happy with their “better choices,” such as building solar panels.

Another “climate adviser” to Biden is Gina McCarthy, and she was on MSNBC with Joy Reid, who raised the stakes quite a bit:

Alternate headline:

SCIENCE!

There will be no alien attack over that issue, apparently.

