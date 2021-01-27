https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/27/has-she-been-hacked-again-msnbcs-joy-reid-lets-biden-climate-adviser-know-the-reason-aliens-might-attack/

On Wednesday, President Biden signed more executive orders that have given four House Democrats from Texas who endorsed him a bit of buyer’s remorse. However, most Democrats, including John Kerry, are comforted that workers who lose their jobs due to Biden’s EO’s will be eventually happy with their “better choices,” such as building solar panels.

Another “climate adviser” to Biden is Gina McCarthy, and she was on MSNBC with Joy Reid, who raised the stakes quite a bit:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid says “I always feel like if aliens ever really exist and they come and attack us, it’s going to be because we destroyed the planet. That will be our punishment.” pic.twitter.com/R6oqFtSRbs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021

Alternate headline:

the single thing preventing impending alien attacks is a green new deal. https://t.co/n6zzTbbz4p — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 28, 2021

SCIENCE!

Has she been hacked again? — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 28, 2021

The Trump re-election campaign on MSNBC is lit!! — Stagirite (@The_Stagirite) January 28, 2021

What the green new deal is going to save us from aliens… Parody News. https://t.co/b30wQuk4vr — PatriotX🇺🇸 (@Nextlevellion) January 28, 2021

Seriously but she’s ok with abortion? https://t.co/qUzv3qpUJ6 — J Taylor (@Jeane63Taylor) January 28, 2021

There will be no alien attack over that issue, apparently.

