https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hey-doj-found-another-one-liberal-reporter-tweeted-exact-message-2016-trump-supporter-indicted-today-video/

Twitter avatar used by “Ricky Vaughn”

As was reported earlier by Cristina Laila — “Ricky Vaughn” a pro-Trump meme maker and Twitter troll was indicted Wednesday by the feds for using the social media platform to ‘spread election disinformation’ to Hillary Clinton voters in 2016.

“Ricky Vaughn” AKA, Douglass Mackey, used Twitter to post memes and troll Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

31-year-old Mackey was arrested in West Palm Beach on one charge of conspiracy against rights and faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the unsealed indictment, Mackey conspired with others on Twitter to encourage black people to cast their votes via text message.

TRENDING: INSANE: Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Banning the Term “China Virus”

The Eastern District of New York said in its indictment that one week before the 2016 election, Mackey tweeted an image of a black woman in front of an “African Americans for President Hillary” sign.

Emblazoned on the picture was the message: “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home. Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925. Vote for Hillary and be a part of history”

According to the complaint, more than 4,900 people ‘cast their vote via text message.’

But this was not an isolated incident.

Far-left activist and “comedian” Kristina Wong posted the same fake voting meme on Twitter in 2016 — but she targeted TRUMP SUPPORTERS!

Her tweet is still live on Twitter — via Jack Posobiec!

Hey 🇺🇸Trump Supporters🇺🇸! Skip poll lines at #Election2016 and TEXT in your vote! Text votes are legit. Or vote tomorrow on Super Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/ES34HV0yad — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) November 8, 2016

More from Jack Posobiec.

So will the Eastern District of New York be dropping by Kristina’s house tomorrow?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

