https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/international/kim/holocaust-remembrance-day-honor-memory-europes-jews

(Screenshot, YouTube)

(CNS News) — January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, established to commemorate the six million Jews who were deliberately killed by the Nazi regime, which ruled Germany from 1933 to 1945. The day also commemorates the 11 million people (non-Jews) who were also intentionally killed by the Nazis for political or racial reasons.

Established by the U.N. in 2005, this memorial day marks the 76th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau’s liberation in 1945. Auschwitz, in Poland, was the largest Nazi concentration and death camp, where the National Socialist German Workers’ Party exterminated 1.1 million people.

The railway entrance to the Auschwitz extermination camp in Poland. (Screenshot)

“Eight decades after the Holocaust began, people worldwide will pause on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz to honor the memory of Europe’s Jews, who were targeted for annihilation,” said the U.S. Holocaust Museum about its online remembrance event.

“During this ceremony, leaders from the United States and abroad will join Holocaust survivors in conveying the urgent responsibility we all share to protect the lessons and legacy of this history and to defend the truth—now more than ever,” stated the museum.

(Screenshot)

In Warsaw, Poland, there is a Holocaust memorial site, which hosts an annual ceremony to commemorate today’s date. But like hundreds of other memorial events across the globe, the Auschwitz Memorial has been forced to relocate its ceremony online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus of this year’s event is “the fate of the children of Auschwitz.” It includes messages from several Holocaust survivors and words of prayer by religious leaders.

“The adult world — after all, so often unjust and cruel — has never demonstrated so much of its heartlessness, its evil,” said the director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum, Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiński, to the Times of Israel. “This year we want to dedicate the anniversary of liberation to the youngest victims in the camp.”

(Screenshot)

Nearly a quarter-million children died in Auschwitz, which was one of six extermination camps built by the Nazis. Two hundred portraits of the children killed are on display today at UNESCO’s Paris headquarters.

In his remarks on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope Francis warned that people need to “be aware that these things can happen again, starting with ideological proposals that claim to save a people and end up destroying a people and humanity.” His remarks were part of his weekly general audience, held privately in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the challenges presented by this year’s circumstances, Dr. Tobias Ebbrecht-Hartmann remains optimistic about efforts to commemorate this historic day. His research at Hebrew University examines how many memorial sites and museums have adapted their programs during the pandemic.

(Photo: U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum)

The COVID restrictions “created a far more accepting culture for the role these media must play [in commemoration],” he said.

(Photo: U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum)

The United Nations and UNESCO also rely on such online communication platforms for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. For the first time they are jointly organizing a series of events and organizing a social media campaign, #ProtectTheFacts, aimed at preventing Holocaust denial.

In light of these online activities, Facebook released a new fact check box intended to prevent misinformation about the Holocaust.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

