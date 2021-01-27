https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/27/hot-take-whats-the-overlap-between-the-nazis-trading-gamestop-stocks-and-the-ones-who-stormed-the-capitol/

In case you missed it, a bunch of people on internet message board Reddit artificially blew up the stock price of GameStop, the brick-and-mortar store that sells and trades physical copies of videogames in an age where digital downloads are the new normal. You don’t have to know the details of the story to appreciate CNN’s Chris Cillizza’s hot take, which was that “Trumpism” was the explanation for the GameStop surge.

Here’s an even hotter take, though, from Mother Jones’ Ali Breland, who’s been scanning the messaging app Telegram and finding that “the Nazis appear to be trading GameStop and AMC as well.”

Wait, it gets hotter. The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, who just got trolled by Stephen Miller a day ago, wants a sense of the overlap between the people on the WallStreetBets subreddit and the Nazis who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Breland’s accomplished quite the ratio:

It’s been a somber and sober Holocaust Remembrance Day. Trump’s a Nazi, GameStop traders are Nazis, etc.

But what about the link with the people who stormed the Capitol?

Please, no more hot takes on GameStop. We can’t take anymore.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...