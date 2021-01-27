https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/27/hot-take-whats-the-overlap-between-the-nazis-trading-gamestop-stocks-and-the-ones-who-stormed-the-capitol/

In case you missed it, a bunch of people on internet message board Reddit artificially blew up the stock price of GameStop, the brick-and-mortar store that sells and trades physical copies of videogames in an age where digital downloads are the new normal. You don’t have to know the details of the story to appreciate CNN’s Chris Cillizza’s hot take, which was that “Trumpism” was the explanation for the GameStop surge.

Here’s an even hotter take, though, from Mother Jones’ Ali Breland, who’s been scanning the messaging app Telegram and finding that “the Nazis appear to be trading GameStop and AMC as well.”

i can report from the telegram channels that the nazis appear to be trading gamestop and amc as well — Ali Breland (@alibreland) January 27, 2021

Wait, it gets hotter. The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, who just got trolled by Stephen Miller a day ago, wants a sense of the overlap between the people on the WallStreetBets subreddit and the Nazis who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

what is your sense of the overlap between the r/WSB people and the nazis on telegram and elsewhere who stormed the capitol — Nathaniel Weixel (@NateWeixel) January 27, 2021

Breland’s accomplished quite the ratio:

got that ㄒ卄丨匚匚 ratio 😈 — Ali Breland (@alibreland) January 27, 2021

lol — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 27, 2021

(((THE NAZIS ARE BACK AND TRADING STOCKS))) pic.twitter.com/QB9FD7mnjJ — DesertPunkTiger🎮 (@DPTIGRE) January 27, 2021

Last time they were drinking milk and now they’re trading stocks, truly horrifying. — Uncle Jo Stalin (@Dano__Drevo) January 27, 2021

It’s just random people deciding to play the Wall Street bossgame following Wall Street rules, and proving they can play it better. — Ad Fundum (@opgezet) January 27, 2021

We need government and Wall St to step in, work together to prevent fascism — ™ (@suburbanburger) January 27, 2021

Oh no no no!!!!! Shut down the stock market and telegram fast! — Sean (@seanmccoy77) January 27, 2021

I think there’s a list for this @SirajAHashmi — Greg (@GregsGotYoBak) January 27, 2021

Blue checks gonna blue check. — Ostrich (@SuperOstrich) January 27, 2021

What a scoop! Wow! — girl from the north country (@misfitpoise) January 27, 2021

I’m dying over here. — Charles Bellows (@CenTXLakeRat) January 27, 2021

Mother Jones never disappoints when I want to read something absurd. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) January 27, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Jewels Satterfield (@jewelssatt1) January 27, 2021

One trick pony does one trick — William Foster (@FosterWilliam93) January 27, 2021

On today of all days please don’t throw that term around. Thanks. — Small Biz Guy (@scott_smallbiz) January 27, 2021

It’s been a somber and sober Holocaust Remembrance Day. Trump’s a Nazi, GameStop traders are Nazis, etc.

Kinda weird that you’re in Nazi Telegram channels — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) January 27, 2021

I heard they’re also talking about your mom on telegram channels — Frank Lloyd Wrong (@dorn_bruce) January 27, 2021

But what about the link with the people who stormed the Capitol?

definite overlap, but my educated guess is that it’s all low. most wsb bets people are not nazis and there are not enough nazis to drive stock prices like this. idk with the capitol people — Ali Breland (@alibreland) January 27, 2021

This is the saddest thread I’ve ever seen — Rob (@r_papal3) January 27, 2021

Picture two circles, one on earth and the other on Pluto. That’s it; that’s the overlap. — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) January 27, 2021

About the same overlap as people who shoved you into a locker in HS — Atlantic Advocate (@AtlanticAdvo) January 27, 2021

Christ — Gary H (@nosirnotabot) January 27, 2021

You realize you both are making yourself look like idiots, right? Right? — The Wolf King of Colorado (@wolfkingofco) January 27, 2021

Whoops! You tweeted this — Mr. Snrub (@SnrubsMr) January 27, 2021

Journalists are now saying that the Capitol insurrectionists are responsible for the GameStop trades on Wall Street. Time to arrest anyone who’s made money off this and freeze their bank accounts for domestic terrorism then. pic.twitter.com/6EjjKzatIL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 27, 2021

These are the same jokers who were for “Occupy Wall Street.” Now they’re calling people who are clapping back at Wall Street “Nazis.” You can’t make this up lol 😂 — Eleanor of Aquitaineamy (@Aimeeisthebomb) January 27, 2021

Please, no more hot takes on GameStop. We can’t take anymore.

Related:

What took him so long? CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains ‘how Trumpism explains the GameStop surge’ https://t.co/fxt3SpgUNl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 27, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

