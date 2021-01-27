https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-am-free-pamela-anderson-quits-social-media-because-they-want-control-over-your-brain

Actress Pamela Anderson announced earlier this week that she is opting out of social media because she believes it is a waste of time and that Big Tech oligarchs intend to use their platforms to squeeze their users for money and control their brains.

“This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook,” Anderson wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’ve never been interested in social media and now that I’m settled into the life I’m genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature, I am free[.] Thanks for the love[.] Blessings to you all. Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time[.]”

“Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time,” Anderson continued. “Thats what THEY want and can use to make money. Control over your brain.”

Anderson has heretofore been active on social media to push for causes she cares about, such as animal rights and freedom for Julian Assange. She appealed to former President Donald Trump to free the WikiLeaks founder, but Trump decided against it.

On Tuesday, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) also criticized Big Tech, going so far as to claim they post a greater threat to American freedom than the recent rioters at the Capitol. As The Daily Wire reported:

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) claimed Tuesday that former CIA Director John O. Brennan, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and the oligarchs of Silicon Valley pose an even greater threat to American liberty than the rioters who stormed the Capitol earlier this month. “The mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country,” Gabbard said in a video to Twitter. “But let’s be clear, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs, and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies, and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol,” Gabbard continued. Gabbard went on to play a recent clip of Brennan in which he said that Biden nominees “are now moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can” on activities that he compared to “insurgency movements” in other parts of the world. He also lumped together “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians,” into what he described as “an unholy alliance.” “President Biden, I call upon you and all members of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan and others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator and guaranteed in our Constitution,” Gabbard added. “If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril.”

