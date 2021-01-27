https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/iconic-olympia-beer-stops-production-after-120-years/

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Say it ain’t so, beer lovers: Olympia Beer, a mainstay of bar taps and college parties for decades, is pausing production. Pabst Brewing Co. made the announcement in an Instagram post yesterday. The owner of the iconic local brand said the decision came after a decline in the beer’s sales.

Olympia Beer was founded more than 120 years ago in Tumwater, Wash. Widely known throughout the 1960s and 70s, the beer slipped out of popularity and was first sold to Pabst in the 1980s.

Beer production moved out of Olympia in 2003.