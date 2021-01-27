https://noqreport.com/2021/01/27/is-this-the-end-of-america/

While Christians should understand that politics is not the end-all-be-all for us, as our citizenship is in Heaven first and foremost, the aftermath of the 2020 Election is an indication that America is crumbling before our eyes. This episode of The GateKeepers Podcast is an encouragement that no matter what happens on this earth, we must remember that God is sovereignly in control and our mission as Christians does not change.

Matthew 10 is a great reminder to us of what we can expect moving forward. Child turning against parent. Friend against friend. Family member against family member. Is this not reminiscent of what we are experiencing today?

The reality is that this will only get worse as we get closer to the return of Christ. However, we must remember that we are on the right side of the battle. Christ will win in the end.

Many of us are extremely disappointed with the results of the 2020 Election, especially in light of the fact that it was more than likely a stolen, rigged election. However, ultimately, we must remember that God is in control and nothing changes in regards to our mission given to us by our Heavenly Father.

We are still to proclaim the truth and preach the Gospel to the world. We must continue pressing forward and not lose sight of God’s plan. While this presidential election may have thrown us for a loop, it didn’t surprise Christ in the least. We can rest assured knowing that.





