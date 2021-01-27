https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/doesnt-make-sense-took-must-see-black-keystone-pipeline-worker-goes-off-biden-fires-10000-co-workers-video/

This was powerful!

A black construction worker on the Keystone XL Pipeline took to social media after Joe Biden and Democrats fired him and 10,000 co-workers this week so that Americans could pay more on their utility bills.

The man talks about his new car he will likely have to sell. Then he adds this,

“It just doesn’t f*ckin make any sense. It doesn’t make any sense. HOW! Did Donald Trump… I know how – They took it! They didn’t steal the election. When you steal something that’s when no one knows that you took it. But they outright boldly went in and said, “We’re gonna f*cking take this presidency from you. Screw the American people. Screw you, Donald Trump. Screw everybody! America last! Oh, and by the way, you guys are going to lose your job!” “

This was an amazing video!

TRENDING: Pro-Trump Meme Maker “Ricky Vaughn” Indicted For Using Twitter to ‘Spread Election Disinformation’ to Hillary Clinton Voters in 2016 – Faces 10 Years in Prison

America is just starting to wake up to this nightmare and it’s not pretty..

I think I should put this on a loop for @JoeBiden. Sad! pic.twitter.com/tmFEGSzgti — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) January 28, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

