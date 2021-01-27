https://www.dailywire.com/news/jane-fonda-to-receive-a-lifetime-achievement-award-at-the-golden-globes

Actress Jane Fonda, who earned the nickname “Hanoi Jane” when she visited North Vietnam during the height of the Vietnam War and posed for photographs alongside weapons, will be receiving the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globes this year. She will be receiving this award amid Democrats decrying treason and sedition against the United States.

“Jane Fonda cemented herself into Hollywood allure as a chameleonlike actor and social activist, and now the Golden Globes will honor her illustrious career with its highest honor,” reports the Associated Press. “Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 78th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 28, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday. A member of one of America’s most distinguished acting families, Fonda has captivated and inspired fans along with critics in such films as ‘Klute’ and ‘Coming Home.’”

“Fonda, the daughter of Oscar winner Henry Fonda and sister of Peter Fonda, made an impact off-screen by creating organizations to support women’s equality and prevent teen pregnancy and improve adolescent health,” the report continued. “She released a workout video in 1982 and was active on behalf of liberal political causes.”

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Ali Sar praised Fonda for her “unrelenting activism” in a statement.

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition,” Sar said. “While her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained.”

Regarding her infamous “Hanoi Jane” moment in history, Jane Fonda said she “regrets” the message that she sent to U.S. troops at the time. From Military Times: Jane Fonda said she’s still confronted by Vietnam War veterans over her 1970s anti-war activism and welcomes the encounters. Such moments provide an opportunity to talk, she said, which needs to be done with what Fonda called “an open mind and a soft heart.” The actress drew bitter criticism after being photographed atop an anti-aircraft gun during a controversial 1972 visit to North Vietnam. Meeting with TV critics Wednesday to discuss a new HBO documentary on her life, she expressed regret for that moment. She said it was thoughtless to perch on the gun and called it “horrible” to think about the message her action sent to soldiers and their families, she said. Her late father, the famed actor Henry Fonda, was a World War II veteran and Jane Fonda had served as “Miss Army Recruiter” in 1954. She felt betrayed and lied to by America’s leadership over the war and decided she would do everything possible to help stop it as part of a movement, Fonda said. In 2019, Jane Fonda was arrested while protesting for climate change in Washington, D.C., as part of her “Fire Drill Fridays,” wherein she protested on Capitol Hill every Friday for the month of October to raise awareness for the anti-fossil fuel movement. Regarding former President Trump, Fonda previously said that his actions on climate change were “criminal.” “I don’t hate him. I feel sad for him,” Fonda said on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show.” “And what he’s doing to the world … is just criminal. It’s just criminal. It’s terrible. But there’s more of us, and we can make a difference.” The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

