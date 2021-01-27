https://www.oann.com/john-kerry-coal-miners-oil-drillers-can-make-solar-panels/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=john-kerry-coal-miners-oil-drillers-can-make-solar-panels

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Joe Biden’s presidential climate envoy tells laid-off miners to go make solar panels.

On Wednesday, John Kerry made those remarks at a White House press briefing. A reporter asked him what the administration’s plans are for laid-off workers in the oil and mining industries.

Kerry claimed seeking employment in the solar and wind industries was the better option for workers currently employed in non-renewable energy jobs.

“So what Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices,” Kerry stated. “That they have better alternatives. That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.”

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods”: “What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

However, in order for coal and oil workers to attain jobs in renewable energy, they must be re-trained and potentially go back to school for entirely new degrees.

The White House has yet to propose a transition plan for workers who are losing jobs due to Biden’s climate change-related executive orders.

