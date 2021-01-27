https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/john-kerry-oil-gas-workers-lose-jobs-bidens-war-energy-go-make-solar-panels-video/

John Kerry, the Biden Admin’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, has a message to oil and gas workers: make solar panels.

Joe Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office when he canceled contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline and waged a war on the energy business.

This is just the beginning — millions of US jobs are at risk now that Biden is stopping new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

But fear not because John Kerry, who has done nothing but lie, cheat and grift his entire life is here to save the day.

Kerry is the perfect person to be in charge of reducing carbon emissions since he owns several mansions, a mega yacht and flies in private jets.

John Kerry was asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods” because of Joe Biden’s war on energy.

“What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.”

WATCH:

John Kerry—who flies in private jets, owned a 76-foot yacht and several mansions—has the carbon footprint of a small nation. Yet he tells energy workers to “make solar panels” when the Biden administration kills their jobs. pic.twitter.com/QhK2FVykxU — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 27, 2021

