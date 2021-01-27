https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/just-dhs-issues-national-terrorism-advisory-takes-veiled-shot-conservative-media-trump-supporters-admits-no-info-indicate-specific-credible-plot/

This is all political theater.

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a national terrorism advisory to last several weeks.

“There is currently a heightened threat environment across the United States that is likely to persist over the coming weeks,” the DHS bulletin said before admitting they “do not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot.”

The DHS took a veiled shot at Trump supporters and conservative media outlets even though the only violence since Biden’s inauguration has been by far-left Antifa and BLM in Seattle, Tacoma and Portland.

TRENDING: INSANE: Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Banning the Term “China Virus”

“We remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.”

The Biden Administration is using the military and the might of US law enforcement agencies to intimidate and silence anyone who believes the Democrats stole the 2020 election with vote fraud.

BREAKING: DHS issues a National Terrorism Advisory to last for several weeks pic.twitter.com/xwbqEvAILF — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) January 27, 2021

Where was this national terrorism advisory last summer when BLM-Antifa were murdering people, razing buildings to the ground, looting and rioting?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

