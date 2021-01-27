https://www.theepochtimes.com/larry-kudlow-joins-fox-business-network_3672831.html

Fox News Media announced on Tuesday that Larry Kudlow, one of former President Donald Trump’s top economic advisers, will join Fox Business Network (FBN) as a contributor and host of his own weekday program.

“Larry’s vast experience in policymaking coupled with his intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, in a statement.

Kudlow served as a senior contributor for CNBC from 2001, hosting a number of programs. His signature show, “The Kudlow Report,” started in 2009. He retired from the show in 2014.

“Fox News Media was among the first news organizations in the country to understand the critical importance of the relationship between Washington and Wall Street,” Kudlow said in the statement. “I’ve long admired their insightful coverage and am excited to join many of my former colleagues now at FBN, creating a show that speaks to the real issues truly impacting Americans.”

Kudlow will start on Feb. 8, providing expert financial analysis across all Fox News Media platforms. Details of his own weekday program on Fox Business Network will be announced later.

Kudlow was named director of the National Economic Council in 2018. He helped create and implement some of Trump’s economic, tax, and trade initiatives.

Kudlow is a firm believer in tax cuts. His beliefs were reflected in some of his books, such as “Tide: Why Tax Cuts Are the Key to Prosperity and Freedom,” and “JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity.”

Kudlow once served in the Reagan administration and later served as executive in some Wall Street investment banks, before he worked for CNBC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

