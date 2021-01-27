https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/glenn-beck-double-masking

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that double masking “just makes common sense.” But why stop there? If two masks are better than one, it only makes sense that 10 masks provide even more protection. In fact, the boxes come with 25 masks, so why not just wear all of them for good measure?

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere take Dr. Fauci’s double-masking advice to heart.

DISCLAIMER: This video is meant as parody. Glenn still recommends wearing a face mask. (Obviously. He’s wearing 25.)

Watch the video below (and try not to laugh):

