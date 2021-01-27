https://www.theepochtimes.com/lawyer-speaker-pelosis-laptop-hasnt-been-recovered-from-suspect_3674104.html
The laptop computer taken from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hasn’t been recovered, a lawyer representing a woman accused of helping steal it said Tuesday. A video that appeared to show Riley June Williams, 22, speaking near a “HP” laptop in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 was included in an amended criminal complaint against her. But FBI agents searched Williams’s home or apartment and did not find the computer, her public defender, A.J. Kramer, told the court on Tuesday. “They’ve searched everywhere and she does not have the computer,” he told U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Prosecutors noted during the hearing that Williams had only been charged for aiding and abetting the theft, not stealing the computer herself. The video showed a hand reaching for the computer that was not Williams’s. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky told Faruqui that the investigation is ongoing. …