An alarming interview with Germany’s forefront virus expert in microbiology, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, sends a chillingly apocalyptic message, months after it was taped: that the Western government shutdowns are a completely wrong and extremely dangerous response to the COVID-19 situation.

The virus expert, one of the most cited research scientists in German history, asserts that self-isolating the whole population is “grotesque, absurd and very dangerous.”

Dr. Bhakdi says: “This is the incredible tragedy, because all these adopted measures are actually senseless and meaningless. The life expectancy of millions is now being shortened because of this. The horrifying impact on world economy threatens the existence of countless people.”

“The consequences on medical care are profound. Services to other patients who are in need are reduced, operations canceled, medical practices empty. All this will impact profoundly on our whole society.” The article covering this interview was first published on The Herland Report, April 3, 2020.

Bhakdi is a specialist in microbiology. He was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene and one of the most cited research scientists in German history.

Dr. Bhakdi explains: “These viruses coexist with humans and animals around the globe. The viruses are the cause of very common, minor diseases of the respiratory tract. Very often, infections remain subclinical without symptoms. Severe cases occur almost exclusively in elderly patients with other underlying illnesses, in particular diseases of lung and heart. The new virus on stage is spreading fear around the world. The new COVID-19 originated in China and spread rapidly. It appeared to be accompanied by an unexpectedly high number of deaths.

“Yet, when patients concurrently have other illnesses, infectious agents must not be held solely responsible for a lethal outcome. This happened for COVID-19. But such a conclusion is false and gives rise to the danger that other important factors are overlooked.”

“Different mortality rates may well be due to different local factors. For example, what does northern Italy, which saw high numbers of COVID-19, have in common with China? Horrific air pollution, the highest in the world. Northern Italy is the China of Europe. The lungs of inhabitants there have been chronically injured over decades. For this simple reason the situation may not be comparable to elsewhere.

“The highest alert and extreme measures have been installed. This is the incredible tragedy, because all these adopted measures are actually senseless and meaningless.”

Continued Bhakdi: “Namely, the pressing questions are answered. The first one: Does the virus generally cause more serious illnesses also in young people and kill patients who have no concurring illness?

“This would make it different from other, everyday coronaviruses. The answer is clearly: No. We have ten thousand infections reported (18.3.2020 in Germany). 99.5% have no or only mild symptoms.

“Here, we already see that it is dangerous to talk about ‘ten thousand patients.’ Most are not seriously ill. “Infection” is not identical with “disease,” Of ten thousand infected people, only 50-60 were seriously ill.

“Up to now (March 2020), the looming worst-case scenario that must be prevented, according to the authorities, is that we would have 1 million cases and maybe 3,000 deaths in a hundred days.

“All current emergency measures aim to slow down the virus spread to save lives. We are afraid that 1 million infections with the new virus will lead to 30 deaths in average a day over the next hundred days. But we do not realize that 20 or 30 or 40 or 100 patients positive for normalcCoronaviruses are already dying every day.

“To avoid that COVID-19 enters the scene instead of the other coronaviruses, extreme measures are installed. Our elderly citizens have every right to make efforts not to belong to the 2,200 that daily embark on their last journey.

“Yet, social contact, to be with the family, and social events, theatre and music, travel and holiday recreation, sports and hobbies etc., all help to prolong their stay on earth. The life expectancy of millions is now being shortened. The horrifying impact on world economy threatens the existence of countless people. The consequences on medical care are profound.

“Already services to patients who are in need are reduced, operations canceled, medical practices empty, hospital personnel dwindling. All this will impact profoundly on our whole society. I can only say: All these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide caused by fear.”

Read the full transcript of Dr. Bhakdi’s remarks.

