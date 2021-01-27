https://babylonbee.com/news/man-brilliantly-debunks-random-thing-he-found-online-with-another-random-thing-he-found-online/

Man Brilliantly Debunks Incorrect Thing He Found Online With Another Incorrect Thing He Found Online

GOSHEN, IN—The internet is a safer place today after local social media user Josh Drevelle heroically debunked a random thing he found online with another random thing he found online. According to reliable, fact-checked sources that can easily be found online, Josh first encountered this ridiculous opinion while scrolling through Facebook.

“I can’t believe the ignorance of some people!” he said. “People are so irresponsible with the misinformation they share on the internet!”

Josh knew it was his responsibility to halt the spread of dangerous misinformation, so he performed a quick Google search on the subject, instantly finding another article on the internet that clearly disagreed with the article he didn’t like. Boom. So easy!

Josh replied to the misinformation, saying “You CLEARLY didn’t research this. I did research this on Google and found another source that debunks this dangerous misinformation. It’s from a trusted news source. YOU’RE WELCOME.”

Josh then attached the link he had found, which was a Snopes article that referenced a CNN source that referenced the diary of Don Lemon.

Mission accomplished. Thanks, Josh!