Anthony Loffredo, a French man, has removed his nose and his top lip in order to appear more alien-like.

Loffredo, 32, is on a body modification quest in hopes of looking like a “black alien.”

What are the details?

According to a recent report from the Mirror, Loffredo — who has already had surgery to split his tongue into a fork-like shape — visited Spain to have his nose removed, as it is illegal to do so in his native country of France.

The report notes that Loffredo has said that he struggles to speak properly following the lip removal.

Documenting his journey on Instagram, Loffredo has said that he fantasizes about removing his skin, only to replace it with a metal-type armor.

The Mirror reports, “He said the next parts of his body to be ‘modified’ are his arms, legs, fingers, and the back of his head.”

Despite his appearance, the outlet adds, “he has no problem attracting members of the opposite sex.”

The outlet reported that in a recent Instagram post, Loffredo thanked a person apparently instrumental in his nose removal, and wrote, “Thank you to you @oscarmarquezbodymod you will have marked my life … now I can walk with my head high thanks to you I am proud of what we did together.”

Loffredo spoke to Midi Libre, a French paper, in 2017, where he recalled his path in body modifications.

“From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body,” he said. “I had a click when I was a security guard. I realized that I was not living my life the way I wanted. I stopped everything at 24 and left for Australia. It has become normal, even unconscious, to constantly think about my plans for the next few months.”

According to a Wednesday report from the New York Post, Loffredo said that he adores “getting into the shoes of a scary character.”

“I often settle down somewhere and play a role, especially at night in the dark streets,” he explained. “I explore the contrast between the role I play and myself.”

You can see a before and after picture of Loffredo here as well as below.

