Maricopa County officials on Wednesday decided to approve unanimously a plan to hire two preferred firms to audit election equipment used during the 2020 presidential election.

GOP State senators vowed to continue their push to perform their own forensic audit.

#Arizona folks get on this and demand AZ do what its total, complete, top to bottom and right for ALL VOTERS dial and email like your life depends on it, because it does! pic.twitter.com/Ft5OWqJ5wf

FOX 10 reported:

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 27 to hire two firms to audit election equipment and software used in the November election, but a key member of the state Senate who has demanded access to election machines and data to conduct his own review is not satisfied.

The board acted after months of unsubstantiated claims of fraud from some Republicans who question President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona.

The Republican-dominated board defended the accuracy of the county’s election results while acknowledging that a full audit may help dispel what members called “disinformation” about their accuracy.

Board member Clint Hickman, a Republican who has defended the results from attacks by backers of former President Donald Trump, said he welcomes the participation of the Legislature, Secretary of State and governor in the audit process.

“We don’t need to be defensive,” Hickman said. “This board has had nothing to hide.”

The state Senate has issued several subpoenas to the board and county recorder, seeking access to its voting machines, copies of all ballots and much more so it can perform its own audit. The board has fought those requests, saying they were overly broad, while trying to negotiate a settlement with the Senate.

Sen. Warren Peterson, a Republican who chairs the Judiciary Committee with Senate President Karen Fann and issued the most recent subpoenas, said the county’s audit will not satisfy him.

“A county audit will not prevent the Senate from doing their own audit,” Peterson said. “My concern with the county audit is that the scope of the audit is an inch deep. With the limited scope, they have asked to be audited, they are guaranteed to find nothing.”