https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/melanie-arter/meadows-biden-putting-america-last-immigration-policy

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – A federal judge on Tuesday ruled against President Joe Biden’s decision to pause deportations of illegal immigrants for 100 days after Texas Gov. Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration.

The lawsuit “establishes a substantial risk of imminent and irreparable harm to Texas,” U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton said in his ruling.

“Nationwide injunctions of executive action are a topic of fierce and ongoing debate in both the courts and the legal academy,” Tipton said in his order, and he ruled that the Biden administration “must be enjoined from executing the January 20 Memorandum’s 100-day pause on the removal of aliens in every place defendants would have jurisdiction to implement it.”

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Wednesday that Biden’s planned deportation pause would have had “a real chilling effect on jobs.”

In an interview with “Fox and Friends,” Meadows noted that “the shoe is on the other foot” for the Biden administration because the Trump administration had to deal with federal judges reversing its rulings.

“I can tell you the Biden administration has been setting records in their executive orders with some 37 record executive orders here in the first six days, but the judge got it right. It’s not really well thought through. I mean, President Trump put America first. What we’re seeing is that President Biden is putting America last, and whether it’s our border policy or any of the other executive orders that he is putting forth, it’s going to have a real chilling effect on jobs,” he said.

Biden is expected to issue executive orders on immigration on Friday. On asylum resettlement, the president plans to rescind President Donald Trump’s policy of making it harder to obtain asylum in the U.S.

He also plans to issue an executive order to remove barriers to legal immigration and citizenship, targeting Trump’s public charge rule, which made it harder for poor immigrants who need government benefits to establish residency and stay in the country.

Meadows predicted that Biden’s plans on immigration will backfire, because it will affect the wages of American workers.

“I think it is going to backfire, because it’s actually going to affect wages on Main Street America. When we start to a look at, you know, they are talking about increasing the federal minimum wage. Well, it’s because they are going to have to mandate it. Under President Trump, we know that his policies actually increased wages perhaps by the largest amount that we have seen in decades,” Meadows said.

“And, yet, here we are starting to see an executive order that’s supposed to unify us. Ainsley, you said it exactly right. You know, is the speech that was given on inauguration day on the 20th just rhetoric? Well, I guess so. I mean, we’re seeing that their first legislative priority in Congress is impeachment. I don’t know how that unifies America. We need to be about creating jobs and making sure we put people back to work,” he said.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked whether in retrospect the Save America Rally on Jan. 6 was a good idea.

“When we start looking at the rally, Brian, we are focused more on that than we are really about what we need to be focused on today. When we start to look at America, it needs to be about what is important to people on Main Street, and that’s what the president did. He put America first,” Meadows said.

“As we start to look at that as we are going forward, hopefully we will get beyond. There was a vote yesterday in the Senate that suggested that 45 senators said that it was unconstitutional. Let’s get on and be focused on what’s important to the American people,” he said.

Co-host Steve Doocy pointed to a New York Times story that the Biden administration is planning to repurpose $10 billion in FEMA emergency COVID funds to fight climate change.

“Listen, we see the radical left coming forward with their priorities and it’s a real head scratcher when you start to look at FEMA’s critical role in making sure that vaccines get to the American people. They’ve played a very pivotal role in making sure that those get distributed in an equitable way, and, yet, we’re going to reallocate $10 billion to climate change?” Meadows said.

“Listen, when most people get up this morning or have — when they got up this morning, they didn’t look at it and say that their number one priority was climate. They probably looked at it as the virus. We need to keep the priority where it is,” he said.

Meadows is currently working as a senior partner with the Conservative Partnership Institute, which is a hub network that brings conservative groups together “to better serve and empower those members and organizations to serve the forgotten men and women.”

Kilmeade noted that a recent poll showed 56 percent of Republicans want former President Donald Trump to run again. He asked Meadows if Trump will run for re-election.

“You know, that’s a decision that President Trump is going to have to make in the coming months, and I can tell you that there is still an overwhelming support for his America First policies. He continues to get people to urge him to do exactly that,” Meadows said.

“I’m hopeful that he’s going to take a little bit of time improving his golf game, and so if he can do that, but I can tell you that America still understands that when you put them first, they want to reward that, and they want someone who will change Washington, D.C., and certainly he was able to do that,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

