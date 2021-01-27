https://www.theepochtimes.com/mcdaniel-rnc-will-respond-to-bidens-policies-in-real-time_3673987.html

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is changing the organization’s focus to “to expose the Biden White House and hold Democrats accountable,” she said in an interview with Fox. “We are going to make sure that we are responding in real-time to policies that the Biden administration is putting in place that are hurting the American people,” she told Fox. McDaniel said that she wants people in key states to be conscious of what “[President Joe] Biden is doing versus what he said on the campaign trail,” and believes that this strategy will help the Republican party’s attempt to win back the House and Senate in the mid-term elections. “We foresee making sure that the voters in some of these key states recognize what Biden is doing versus what he said on the campaign trail,” she said. She believes that the record 28 executive orders (in the same timeframe) signed by Biden have …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

