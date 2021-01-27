https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/michelle-obamas-impeachable-offense/

Now that the Senate has decided that it is constitutional to impeach a private citizen for fear that said citizen will one day run for president, it is time to take a look at Michelle Obama.

While we are looking at Michelle, we might as well include her better half in the proceedings. Although Barack Obama did not commit the offense in question, he clearly aided and abetted. Being president at the time, he had no excuse for letting Michelle’s incitement to violence go unchecked.

The story starts innocently enough. “Dressed casually in a gray Nike hat, loose floral blouse, black pants and red flats, the first lady was seen pushing a cart and carrying several bags from the mega-retailer at a Target in Alexandria, Virginia,” reported CNN on Sept. 29, 2011.

An Associated Press photographer just happened to be on the scene and captured an image of Michelle exiting the store. According to CNN, the manager did not know Michelle was there. “People did not approach her, she was very incognito,”she said.

The story played well in the media. With reelection just a year away, the Target trip reminded ordinary Americans, especially black Americans, that the Obamas had not forgotten where they came from.

On the David Letterman show in March 2012, Michelle shared her folksy tale. “I have to tell you something about this trip though,” said a smiling Michelle. “No one knew that was me.”

Michelle continued, “Because a woman actually walked up to me, right, I was in the detergent aisle, and she said, I kid you not, she said, ‘Excuse me, I just have to ask you something.’ And I thought cover’s blown. She said, ‘Can you reach on that shelf and hand me the detergent?'”

Michelle laughed, explaining that the woman was short and needed help from Michelle who is nearly 6 feet tall. “That was my interaction. I felt so good,” said a beaming Michelle. When Letterman asked whether the woman recognized the first lady, Michelle answered, “She had no idea who I was.”

Fast-forward two and a half years to December 2014. Obama has been safely reelected, but the nation has been torn apart by racial strife following the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, a few months earlier.

The message coming out of Ferguson, however false, is that nothing has changed. Unarmed black boys are still being gunned down in the street by racist cops.

The increasingly repugnant People magazine sends reporter Sandra Sobieraj Westfall to interview the Obamas for a story that will be titled, “The Obamas: How We Deal with Our Own Racist Experiences.”

The subtitle tells the reader where this story is heading. “‘There’s no black male my age’ who hasn’t been mistaken for a parking valet, the President tells PEOPLE.”

To be sure, Obama was lying. To seem more like an authentic African American, he has been inventing racial grievances all his adult life.

Friendly biographer David Remnick calls the practice, “darkening the canvas.” In his latest memoir, “A Promised Land,” Obama does a “quick inventory” of his own suffering.

Obama talks of “unmerited traffic stops,” of being followed by store security and, most unbelievably, of hearing “the sound of car locks clicking as I walked across a street, dressed in a suit and tie, in the middle of the day.”

I’ll buy the unmerited stops. Just about every time the police have pulled me over it was unmerited. At least I thought so. As to the clicking car locks, with that claim Obama wandered into Jussie Smollett territory.

Obama and others get away with such tall tale telling because it would be easier to disprove the lone gunman theory in Dallas than the clicking car lock story in Chicago.

With Ms. Westfall, however, Michelle got careless. She decided to retell a story she had already told, the Target story.

Michelle began by saying, “I tell this story – I mean, even as the first lady.” Here, she suggests that the tale has already become folklore.

Michelle continued, “During that wonderfully publicized trip I took to Target, not highly disguised, the only person who came up to me in the store was a woman who asked me to help her take something off a shelf. Because she didn’t see me as the first lady, she saw me as someone who could help her.”

On Letterman, Michelle did not impute any particular race to the woman in question. Nor did she suggest any motive other than the woman’s inability to reach the top shelf.

Here, Michelle wants the readers of People to believe that the woman was white, that she recognized the “not highly disguised” Michelle, and treated her like the help even knowing she was the first lady.

Nor did Michelle want this to be seen as an isolated incident. She concluded, “Those kinds of things happen in life. So it isn’t anything new.”

This contrasts just a wee bit with the takeaway message on Letterman, “That was my interaction. I felt so good.”

Michelle was not the first “marginalized person” to conjure a slight out of thin air, but for her to spread this pernicious fable as first lady did nothing but reinforce white guilt and black anger. Imagine, readers were primed to think, even the first lady!

With the nation’s police understandably pulling back from aggressive policing after Ferguson, the thugs moved in and filled the void.

After a steady six-year decline in the murder rate, the nation suffered its greatest one-year increase in 50 years and matched the increase the following year.

In 2016, thanks to the “Ferguson” effect, some 3,000 more Americans were murdered than in 2014, as many as 2,000 of them black.

During that time, as the People interview shows all too clearly, the Obamas did nothing but incite this deadly mayhem. If that’s not impeachable, what is?

Jack Cashill’s new book, “Unmasking Obama: The Fight to Tell the True Story of a Failed Presidency,” is now widely available. See www.cashill.com for more information.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@wndnewscenter.org.

The post Michelle Obama's impeachable offense appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

