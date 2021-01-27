http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_SAuGFT_FgU/

Chippewa County in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula became the latest to call for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to reopen the state.

County commissioners passed a resolution January 20 that urged Whitmer to reopen restaurants and bars “immediately,” and work with the legislature to create coronavirus-related policy:

BE IT RESOLVED that the County of Chippewa sends an urgent message to the Governor of the State of Michigan; Gretchen Whitmer, that the time is NOW to allow the safe reopening of restaurants and bars. We call on Governor Whitmer to allow these businesses to open immediately. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that since the founding of our country and our state, there has always been a functional government of three co-equal branches. The checks and balances are essential as recognized by our Founding Fathers who, in 1787, wrote the greatest document of governance in history: The Constitution of the United States of America. State Representatives and State Senators have been elected from every corner of the state to represent us in state government. They should be involved in decision making of state policies, especially when denials of individual rights are being considered. And so, we, as the Michigan Supreme Court did, call on the Governor to work with the legislative branch on future restrictions and policies regarding management of the COVID pandemic.

The resolution passed 4-1 and will be sent to Whitmer.

“At this point it just doesn’t make sense anymore that we’re closed,” Commissioner Scott Shackleton told 9&10 News. “Wisconsin is open for dining—in house dining. Indiana is, Ohio is, Minnesota is, and here we sit closed up tight.”

Whitmer announced restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen on February 1 at 25 percent capacity and must close by 10:00 p.m.

Earlier this month, Baraga County voiced its displeasure with the governor’s ongoing lockdown.

“Since March 10, 2020 the People of the State of Michigan have endured restrictions on their freedom which have not been seen in North America since the days of King George III and the American Revolution,” the group wrote.

“Enough is enough,” all commissioners and all county-wide elected officials said in a joint statement.

Sheriff Joe Brogan said those in the group “have no intention of participating in the unconditional destruction of our citizens’ economic security and liberty.”

