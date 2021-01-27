https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/27/montana-aclu-threatens-to-go-after-states-federal-funding-over-barring-men-from-womens-sports/

The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana threatened to go after the state’s federal funding if it passed legislation protecting women’s sports by banning biological men who identify as women from participating.

“Montana could lose up to $484 million in federal education dollars if it passes HB 112,” the leftist group warned on Twitter. “That loss of funding will harm a lot of students.”

The ACLU of Montana (@aclumt) is claiming trans girls ARE girls, and they’re using the Biden EO to threaten Montana with a $484 M loss in federal funding if they do not allow biological males into girls’ sports. /1 pic.twitter.com/8FBUWVj3dp — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) January 27, 2021

The bill, introduced by Republican state Rep. John Fuller, protects women’s sports by barring biological men from competing in women’s leagues and was passed by the Montana House of Representatives on Sunday. Fuller did not immediately respond to The Federalist’s request for comment.

The Montana ACLU capitalized on President Joe Biden’s executive order signed on his first day in office that effectively eliminated women’s sports, cutting off federal funding from institutions that bar transgender athletes from competing among the genders with whom they identify regardless of their biological sex.

In response to Biden’s directive, Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube reintroduced his legislation mandating that schools comply with Title IX recognition of reproductive biology and birth genetics to categorize school sports between men and women.

