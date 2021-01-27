https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/now-biden-thinks-can-ban-terminology/

China Virus. China Virus. China Virus. China Virus. China Virus. China Virus. China Virus.

I figured I better get that out of my system while I still can.

I’ve been calling the coronavirus the China virus from the start. So was Donald J. Trump. So were millions of other Americans.

It raises some questions: Why does Joe Biden want to ban it? Why does he think he can?

Listen to his explanation: “Inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric has put Asian-American and Pacific Islander persons, families, communities and businesses at risk,” Biden said in a memorandum released Tuesday. “The federal government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin. Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons.”

The memo said executive departments and agencies would ensure that official actions, documents and statements “do not exhibit or contribute to racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.”

It was 100 years ago we had the last pandemic, which was called the Spanish flu. It wasn’t meant to be a “racist” name. It was thought that the flu had originated there. The China virus was named the China virus for the same reason.

It indeed originated there. It was also intentionally spread by China as an attack on the United States and elsewhere. These are facts. It’s why Donald Trump first stopped travel from China specifically.

Is Biden mad? Is he losing his marbles?

The day after Trump banned travel from China, Biden condemned that action. He’s “forgetful” now, but he later applauded the move because it was estimated that not imposing the ban would have cost “millions more lives.”

These directives are foolish – like others announced Tuesday by Susan Rice – because they are window-dressing, “symbolism” over substance. We believe in “equality” in the U.S. – uniquely. It doesn’t mean the same thingais “equity,” which is more of a financial term.

It’s expected the Biden executive order will direct federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services to look at whether xenophobic references like “China virus” exist in any current policies, directives or government websites published under the Trump administration.

China is attempting to rewrite history to say the virus didn’t start in Wuhan, China. With the help of the media and Big Tech, China is also recasting the coronavirus narrative, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggesting the pandemic was likely to have been caused by separate outbreaks in multiple places around the world. Chinese diplomats have promoted unfounded theories linking the virus to U.S. military athletes, while state media have reported the virus could have entered China through imported frozen foods, following cases in Chinese ports and among cold storage workers.

This is the worst kind of revisionist history in real time.

But why does Biden believe he can participate in it? You would think he’d be slightly concerned about the optics – given the reports we have about Hunter Biden’s shady financial dealings with China. But he’s not!

He’s gleefully and willfully working with Communist China to ban the name of a virus begun by China, likely for the express purpose of spreading the disease throughout the world as a bio-weapon!

Is this guy for real? Is this still the United States of America? Is he really the president of the United States, or is this a nightmare?

