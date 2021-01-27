http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MDL4vmsdzYA/

Several of the biggest online stock trading companies experienced outages on Wednesday as shares of GameStop, AMC, Nokia, Blackberry, and Koss surged higher.

Investors had trouble with Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab’s TD Ameritrade and others. TD Ameritrade announced that it was restricting trading in AMC and GameStop.

Please be aware that unprecedented volumes today may be causing limited access to the TD Ameritrade Mobile app. Please consider using our website or other platforms. — TD Ameritrade (@TDAmeritrade) January 27, 2021

The mobile apps for these brokerages appeared to be back up and running in the early afternoon Wednesday.

