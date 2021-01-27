https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pakistani-ufo-video-filmed-by-international-pilots-you-decide/

Location of sighting — Over Ocean Near Karachi

Two Pakistan International Airlines pilots have captured video footage of an “extremely bright UFO” during a domestic flight. The pilots saw the strange object during a flight from Karachi to Lahore at around 4pm on January 23. The plane was travelling at an altitude of 35,000 feet when the sighting occurred.

“The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight,” the pilot said.

A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said the pilots immediately reported the unidentified object to the control room when they came across it near the Punjabi city of Rahim Yar Khan.

“It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might not be able to tell what the object was at all. However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol.”