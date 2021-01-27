https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-we-will-pass-stimulus-using-reconciliation-if-needed?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the Democratic-led Congress will pass a large-scale coronavirus stimulus bill using budget reconciliation “if needed.”

Reconciliation bills that impact the federal budget require only a simple majority to pass. According to congressional rules, reconciliation starts with a “congressional budget resolution” and the “budget cannot be stalled in the Senate by filibuster, and it does not need the President’s signature.”

President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan.

“We will pass a reconciliation bill – if we need it. We would hope that we would have bipartisan cooperation to meet the needs of the American people,” Pelosi said during a news conference. “I hope we don’t need it [reconciliation] but if needed we will have it.”

