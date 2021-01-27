https://hannity.com/media-room/permanent-vacation-chicago-teachers-refuse-to-return-to-the-classroom-union-says-no-covid-plan/
PERMANENT VACATION? Chicago Teachers Refuse to Return to the Classroom, Union Says No CoVID Plan
The City of Chicago ditched their plans to re-open dozens of schools this week to nearly 350,000 students after the teachers union threatened a “walk-off” over an alleged lack of safety protocols surrounding CoVID.
