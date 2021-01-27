https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/abortion-americans-pregnancy-poll/2021/01/27/id/1007509

Most Americans believe abortion should be limited to the first three months of pregnancy, if at all, according to a Marist poll released Wednesday.

The poll comes as President Joe Biden weighs repealing the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the use of taxpayer dollars to fund non-governmental entities that perform or refer abortions.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki last week when asked how Biden plans to address the Hyde Amendment said: “I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church with his family this morning, but I don’t have anything more for you on that.”

The Marist poll also found:

15 percent of Americans say they support keeping abortion available to women at any point during pregnancy

20 percent of Democrats describe themselves as pro-life

Nearly six in ten Americans say they oppose using taxpayer money to underwrite abortion procedures

31 percent of Democrats say they oppose federal funding of abortion

77 percent of Americans are opposed to using U.S. aid money to fund abortions overseas

55 percent of Democrats say they do not want the U.S. to fund abortion globally

70 percent of Americans said they oppose abortions after an unborn child is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Marist surveyed more than 1,000 adults in the U.S. in mid-January. The poll, commissioned by the Knights of Columbus, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5percentage points.

