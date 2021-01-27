https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/abortion-americans-pregnancy-poll/2021/01/27/id/1007509
Most Americans believe abortion should be limited to the first three months of pregnancy, if at all, according to a Marist poll released Wednesday.
The poll comes as President Joe Biden weighs repealing the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the use of taxpayer dollars to fund non-governmental entities that perform or refer abortions.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki last week when asked how Biden plans to address the Hyde Amendment said: “I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church with his family this morning, but I don’t have anything more for you on that.”
The Marist poll also found:
- 15 percent of Americans say they support keeping abortion available to women at any point during pregnancy
- 20 percent of Democrats describe themselves as pro-life
- Nearly six in ten Americans say they oppose using taxpayer money to underwrite abortion procedures
- 31 percent of Democrats say they oppose federal funding of abortion
- 77 percent of Americans are opposed to using U.S. aid money to fund abortions overseas
- 55 percent of Democrats say they do not want the U.S. to fund abortion globally
- 70 percent of Americans said they oppose abortions after an unborn child is diagnosed with Down syndrome.
Marist surveyed more than 1,000 adults in the U.S. in mid-January. The poll, commissioned by the Knights of Columbus, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5percentage points.