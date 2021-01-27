https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-nearly-third-voters-disapprove-bidens-job-performance-so-far?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly a third of U.S. voters disapprove of how President Biden performed his duties in roughly the first two weeks of his presidency, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Just the News Daily Poll RMG Research

Thirty-two percent of respondents said they do not approve of Biden’s job performance since he was inaugurated on Jan. 20. A 58% majority expressed approval for new president’s job performance.

Biden, a Democrat, won the 2020 election against then-President Trump by about 5 percentage points of the total votes cast nationwide, emerging with 306 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 232.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed-mode approach from Jan. 21-23, 2021.

Click here to see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

