President Joe Biden’s string of executive orders to roll back former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy is already attracting crowds of immigrants hoping to cross the border and come to the United States, Rep. Andy Biggs said Wednesday

“You are going to feel, almost immediately, an impact of people crossing the border,” the Arizona Republican said on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.” “What he is doing is providing incentives for people to come and enter this country and stay in this country illegally.”

Biggs added that he’ll be visiting the border Thursday and Friday and that he’s being told by his friends in the Border Patrol is that people have been “massing across the border.”

“What you will feel in this country immediately, almost immediately, is an influx of people,” said Biggs. “Don’t be surprised if this spring looks a lot like the spring of 2019, when we had the massive surge.”

The Trump administration implemented the use of Title 42, the part of U.S. code dealing with public health, to slow immigration because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which helped to mitigate immigration last year. But Biggs said that if the Biden administration doesn’t use the same code, that could prove dangerous with the pandemic still in full swing.

“There are reports last week of people coming up that were changing their COVID test results from positive to negative,” he said. “When we had the surge we were bringing in all kinds of diseases we hadn’t seen in this country and some we hadn’t identified. It is a huge problem when we don’t have the pandemic fully under control.”

Meanwhile, Biggs called Biden’s push for new climate change and clean energy rules “incredibly insensitive” to people who are losing their jobs

“They aren’t going to get out there and say okay, let’s retrain you or anything like that,” said Biggs. “It will endanger our opportunity to be energy independent, which is so huge as a foundation for our economic revival.”

