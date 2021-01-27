https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cloud-censorship-big-tech-republicans/2021/01/27/id/1007492

Big tech censorship seemed more like a bipartisan issue before the November election than after, but now, the left is benefitting as it “sees the foothold they have on the thoughts and minds of the American people,” Rep. Michael Cloud said Wednesday.

“The need to hold these big tech companies accountable, talking about anti-trust, they were talking about a number of ways to approach this idea that the companies have gotten so big and powerful and such a controlling influence over the dialogue among American people,” the Texas Republican said on Fox News “Mornings with Maria.”

But with YouTube’s decision to continue a ban on former President Donald Trump’s channel, “this is one more example, unfortunately, of big tech locking down free speech and free thought here in the United States of America and it’s extremely unfortunate.”

Cloud said he hopes for a compromise and a return to the days when Americans could trust big tech.

“We all remember the young, hip, start-up companies,” he said. “They had a lot of built-in trust with the American people because they were going to do it right and once again we’re seeing that power ultimately corrupts.”

The companies now have a bias, and have admitted to it, Cloud added.

He added that it “just doesn’t make sense” to ban Trump, and to do so shows the “hypocrisy of the situation.”

Cloud also commented on President Joe Biden’s call to halt deportations for 100 days, saying that to many, that may be a policy discussion but in Texas, “It affects our lives.”

“I got a text from a rancher, can you please call me, we’re seeing people coming through our ranch again,” said Cloud. “I talked to a rancher, any time the family goes on the property they have to carry firearms. They don’t know what they’ll run across. We have seen how devastating cartel activity can be, not only the communities in Texas and across the country but also to the migrants who they are recruiting to come through and pay for transit into the United States.”

