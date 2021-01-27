https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/oil-fracking-ban-federal/2021/01/27/id/1007529

President Joe Biden is acting on behalf of the far left with his executive actions, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said Wednesday on Newsmax TV.

“He certainly speaks as a centrist, but he’s acting on behalf of the far left and these executive orders are all the evidence we should need,” Meuser told “American Agenda.” “He killed the Keystone pipeline arrangement last week, also killed over 10,000 jobs, long-term, high-paying jobs, in one of the most environmentally friendly projects when it comes to natural gas and oil.

“Just banning fracking on federal lands is devastating to the industry; it’ll send ripples throughout. The state of New Mexico has nearly 30% of the land where they frack . . . and we do have some in Pennsylvania. He’s making these decisions very much in isolation.”

One of the Biden’s executive orders deals with reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building up the renewable energy industry. It does not issue a total ban on all existing and future fracking operations.

The order directs the Secretary of the Interior to “pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters, pending completion of a comprehensive review and reconsideration of Federal oil and gas permitting and leasing practices,” including “potential climate and other impacts associated with oil and gas activities on public lands or offshore waters.”

Meuser said Biden is acquiescing to promises made during the course of campaign.

“He’s reversing a very important trend that has developed throughout the Trump administration in reducing illegal crossings, which is a life and death matter,” Meuser said. “What he’s doing is very, very harmful. It’s the worst of what we thought would occur. He said he was going to be a centrist; he said he was going to be inclusionary. He’s only catering to the far left.”

