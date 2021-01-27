https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/report-trump-meet-gop-leader-kevin-mccarthy-florida-week/

Trump is expected to meet with GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) this week in Florida, according to various reports.

Former President Trump is expected to meet with House Minority Leader McCarthy in south Florida on Thursday, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 27, 2021

Kevin McCarthy has been a vocal defender of President Trump and voted to reject Joe Biden’s electors from Pennsylvania on January 6 — however the GOP leader came out and said left-wing protesters were not involved in the Capitol riot, despite reports to the contrary.

McCarthy did not vote to impeach Trump a few weeks ago however he didn’t really push back on traitor Liz Cheney after she voted “yes” to impeach.

McCarthy simply said he “has concerns” but supports Cheney.

“She took a position as a Number 3 member in conference; she never told me ahead of time,” McCarthy told Greta Van Susteren in an interview last week.

No other details of Trump’s tentative meeting with McCarthy were provided.

