UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

As residents reeled from a devastating tornado, restaurants in Alabama fed the community for free. Although the establishments were without power, ‘Waffle House’ and ‘Blue Moon Barbecue’ teamed up to feed those in need on Wednesday.

One person is dead after a tornado tore through an Alabama city north of Birmingham, leaving the area with damaged buildings and downed trees. https://t.co/vEpkvmnGsH pic.twitter.com/AYVjUL65Ea — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2021

Other restaurants and community members joined in to feed both first responders and families suffering from the aftermath of the tornado, which destroyed many homes.

“I got a phone call from the minister of Gardendale First Baptist,” Stephen Baab, member of Gardendale First Baptist of Alabama, stated. “They know that I’ve got the hot dog wagon. They asked if I would be willing to come out and serve the community.”

Restaurant managers vowed to serve food to those in need until they run out.

