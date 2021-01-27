https://www.oann.com/restaurants-and-community-members-feed-those-in-need-after-ala-tornado/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=restaurants-and-community-members-feed-those-in-need-after-ala-tornado

A Waffle House restaurant. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

As residents reeled from a devastating tornado, restaurants in Alabama fed the community for free. Although the establishments were without power, ‘Waffle House’ and ‘Blue Moon Barbecue’ teamed up to feed those in need on Wednesday.

Patti Herring sobs as she sorts through the remains of her home in Fultondale, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after it was destroyed by a tornado. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Other restaurants and community members joined in to feed both first responders and families suffering from the aftermath of the tornado, which destroyed many homes.

[embedded content]

“I got a phone call from the minister of Gardendale First Baptist,” Stephen Baab, member of Gardendale First Baptist of Alabama, stated. “They know that I’ve got the hot dog wagon. They asked if I would be willing to come out and serve the community.”

Restaurant managers vowed to serve food to those in need until they run out.

