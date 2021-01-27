https://hannity.com/media-room/rubio-the-first-chance-i-get-to-end-this-trial-ill-vote-for-it-this-is-terrible-for-the-country/

“His ideas are Marxist ideas. Marxism always leads to authoritarianism and dictatorship eventually, everywhere in the world that it’s been tried,” he added. “Bernie Sanders is the likely Democratic nominee, and he’s a Marxist.”

“He’s gotten away with it for years, telling people he’s a socialist. He’s not a socialist, he’s a Marxist. Marxism is based on the belief that no person has any value as an individual. You’re a member of a class,” said Rubio.

Former presidential candidate Marco Rubio stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to comment on the tenth Democratic Debate; saying Senator Bernie Sanders isn’t truly a Democratic Socialist, but really a Marxist.

RUBIO RIPS IMPEACHMENT: Senator Says Trump Trial ‘Not Even Constitutional’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5 hours ago

Senator Marco Rubio ripped the Democrats’ latest impeachment frenzy this week; saying the entire exercise to “remove” a person no longer in office “isn’t even Constitutional.”

“It’s not even constitutional,” Rubio told “Your World” host Neil Cavuto. “Logic tells you that.”

“The automatic consequence of impeachment and trial, if you’re convicted, the automatic consequence of it is you’re removed from office,” Rubio added. “That’s the automatic consequence of this process.

Waste of time impeachment isn’t about accountability It’s about demands from vengeance from the radical left And a new “show” for the “Political Entertainment Industry” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 26, 2021

“How can you put someone through a process where the automatic consequence is impossible?” Rubio asked. “You cannot remove Donald Trump from office [because] he’s not in office.”

“This is a country that’s already deeply divided,” he said earlier in the week. “Politics has become very emotional. People literally hate each other in this country over politics. And now on top of that fire, we’re going to pour all of this gasoline and really get it going hotter … It’s all about the left’s demand for revenge.”

Read the full report at Fox News.