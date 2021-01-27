https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/27/sen-tammy-duckworth-gets-flamed-for-expressing-profound-disappointment-in-the-lack-of-diversity-in-president-bidens-cabinet/

What has President Biden done for Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders lately? Well, he didn’t exactly ban the use of the phrase “China virus,” but he did sign an executive order making sure that all government communications were cleansed of any reference to the China virus or the Wuhan virus — names which led to “a racist backlash” against the AAPI community and inspired people like Speaker Nancy Pelosi to encourage everyone to crowd into Chinatown to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

President Biden is preparing executive action directing federal agencies to examine whether or not any references such as “China virus” are in existing policies and directives, or on government websites. — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) January 27, 2021

Biden bans references to Covid-19 by geographical location, after labels like “China virus” and “Wuhan virus” led to a racist backlash https://t.co/Lzgm7wuTEA — Andreas Landwehr (@andreaslandwehr) January 27, 2021

(Note that it’s the South China Morning Post calling the descriptions “inflammatory and xenophobic.”)

Biden certain thought he was doing a virtuous thing, but Sen. Tammy Duckworth appeared on the CBS Evening News to express her profound disappointment that Biden didn’t appoint an Asian-American or Pacific Islander as a Cabinet secretary.

.@SenDuckworth says she’s “profoundly disappointed” Pres. Biden did not appoint an Asian American or Pacific Islander as a Cabinet secretary: “It sends two messages. One, that you’re not important to us, you’re not diverse enough…The other is that you can be taken for granted” pic.twitter.com/Rd7N49Z4C0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 26, 2021

The conservative belief that people should be selected for their qualifications and not their identity seems to be rubbing off on Biden fans, who don’t appreciate Duckworth’s observation.

We have an Asian American as our VP. I wanted to see an Asian American in a cabinet position as well, but it’s still a pretty amazing mix of talent. It’s progress. — The Incredible, Edible Greg (@GMlettersnumber) January 26, 2021

She’s our VP!!! Should be just throw one in who isn’t as qualified? What about Andrew Yang? — jordan renee (@jordrenee) January 27, 2021

This is not the fight, nor the time. His cabinet is very diverse! — Dr. LaTrice Fowler (@DrLFowler_11212) January 27, 2021

Is she serious!! This has been the most diverse cabinet ever!! Give him a break!! — ambleve (@ambleve1) January 26, 2021

Perhaps he was trying for diversity but also he was going for the best people for the job. Maybe those people were not from that part of the world. The important thing is that they are qualified, not that they are of color. — RCFL (@rcfl290) January 26, 2021

I mean, there’s only so many cabinet positions. I get that everybody wants to be represented, but it’s literally not possible. — HTownsFinsta (@HTownBurner) January 26, 2021

Narrator: It was possible.

It’s the most diverse cabinet in history. So many firsts. Impossible to please everyone. Wish people would shut up. — Marla (@noextinction12) January 26, 2021

You mean you wish the AAPI community would shut up? Sounds xenophobic.

Can we NOT eat our own, please. — D Va💜😷 (@lalady2nc) January 27, 2021

This is a reach! — NolaCoco (@coco_nola) January 27, 2021

Who do you suggest he should have nominated? — Blaze (@Dad4Life01) January 26, 2021

How about the best person for the job regardless of what color their skin is or what’s between their legs. I would think what’s between their ears is more important! — mona f garnett (@mfg1949) January 27, 2021

And that’s why Biden promised he would select a woman as his running mate, preferably a woman of color.

She’s becoming too much — (((Steve Williams))) (@swilli0521) January 26, 2021

OMFG…what a pain in the ass @SenDuckworth is. — Johnnie Crunch (@JohnnieCrunch) January 27, 2021

JFC get a grip. — Newsie (@anypigslft2) January 26, 2021

This is a unfair. I think @POTUS has done an outstanding job creating a diverse cabinet. And he should not be criticized for not fulfilling everyone’s wish list. He’s acted in good faith, and I think we have to stop complaining that the hundred dollar bills are wrinkled. — EVR (@EVRedmond) January 27, 2021

pic.twitter.com/RlBVY6aIZu — What is Going on here 🙂 (@StrangestofTime) January 26, 2021

I’m profoundly disappointed that Tammy Duckworth is whining. — Lawson Horner (@lchorner3) January 26, 2021

Sometimes it’s just not possible to be all-inclusive of every race, creed, gender, and religion. There are times when you simply have to choose the best person for the job and move forward. — Officious Jim (@JimOfficious) January 26, 2021

Oh please, @SenDuckworth . He signed an entire EO dedicated to Asian and Pacific Islander protections. 🙄🙄🙄 — CarrieForward Ph.D. (@Susan_SJH) January 26, 2021

Clearly the Cabinet must be expanded. The possible permutations of intersectional identity is getting so vast that it’s impossible to garner the woke credibility called for in 2021 with such limited numbers. — Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) January 27, 2021

The infighting is going to be awesome! That didn’t take long. Less than a week. — Guy Fawkes (@FawkesFreeze) January 26, 2021

We’re here for it. Normally Democrats have cheered Duckworth for her outspokenness.

