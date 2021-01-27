https://www.oann.com/sen-tom-carper-announces-bill-to-give-d-c-statehood/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-tom-carper-announces-bill-to-give-d-c-statehood

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) introduces a bill aimed at making Washington D.C. a state.

Carper took to Twitter Wednesday to discuss his efforts to “give the over 700,000 D.C. residents a voice, vote and full representation in Congress.”

For years, I have fought alongside @EleanorNorton and @MayorBowser to make #DCStatehood a reality and to give the over 700,000 D.C. residents a voice, vote, and full representation in Congress. Today, I’m proud to introduce #S51 to make D.C. the 51st state in our Union. pic.twitter.com/PFBHULC6lj — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) January 27, 2021

The so-called ‘Washington D.C. Admissions Act‘ has received support from several members of the Democrat party. However, Republicans are concerned making D.C. a state will place two more Democrats in the Senate.

Today, we’re introducing #S51 in the United States Senate because it is past time to make #DCStatehood a reality. https://t.co/XM5AcpR5gz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 27, 2021

Democrats would need at least 60 votes in the upper chamber to pass the proposal, but they may only need a simple majority if the filibuster is abolished.

