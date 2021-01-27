https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sens-collins-kaine-drafting-resolution-censure-trump-instead-trial-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two senators are working on a bipartisan resolution that would censure Donald Trump instead of holding an impeachment trial for the former GOP president, considering a vote to convict Trump appears highly unlikely.

The resolution is being crafted by Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins and Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, to avoid a trial in which the conclusion appears inevitable and to help their respective parties move forward with their agendas.

Democrats would like to help President Biden make quick progress on his top-priorities – including the acceleration of the country’s COVID vaccination program and getting Congress to pass another, related stimulus package.

And Republicans would like to protect Trump who remains an influential member of their party. Earlier this week, 45 of 50 Senate Republicans voted to say a trial to impeach the former president is unconstitutional.

However, the bipartisan resolution will also reportedly include a censure for Trump that could bar him from holding future office, which Senate Republicans would unlikely support.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told reporters Tuesday that what Kaine and Collins are looking to do is “include the elements of the 14th Amendment that lead to disqualification from future office,” according to ABC News.

