https://redstate.com/freedom-foundation/2021/01/27/standing-up-for-those-who-cant-stand-up-for-themselves-n317013
About The Author
Related Posts
The Long Knives Come Out for Liz Cheney
January 25, 2021
Bill Maher's Warning to the Left About Its Own Hypocrisy and Presumptuousness Is a Must-See
January 18, 2021
Obama Trashes Hip-Hop For Trump’s Improved Numbers Among Black Men
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy