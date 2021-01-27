https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/businesses-offices-pandemic-remote-work/2021/01/27/id/1007490

Just 1 in 10 companies expect all of their employees to return to working in an office once the coronavirus pandemic has ended, a recent survey from the National Association for Business Economics found.

The group’s January 2021 “Business Conditions Survey” found that just 11% of the 97 panelists from various companies polled said that they expect all of their firms’ staff to return to working in their pre-pandemic arrangements, and “Those from the services sector account for the largest share holding this view.”

The survey also found that about 65% of the panelists said that all or most of their employees have worked from home during the pandemic, and about 51% said that they plan to suspend their policies allowing employees to work from home in the second half of 2021, which represents an increased of about 22% since a similar survey last October.

NABE President Manuel Balmaseda, the chief economist at the building materials corporation CEMEX, noted that the “results of the January NABE Business Conditions Survey show that conditions continued to improve during the last quarter of 2020 after the collapse experienced during the first half of last year. Momentum has continued to build, and survey respondents seem much more positive about the future today than in October.”

