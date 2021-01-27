https://www.theblaze.com/texas-mom-armed-shoots-suspect-breaking-in

It’s always risky to roll up on a mom taking care of her young child, unless those up to no good enjoy tangling with Mama Bear.

And in this case, the mom had a gun.

What are the details?

Police in Sugar Land, Texas, said a woman was inside her home with her 8-year-old son around 5 a.m. Friday and heard a noise downstairs, KTRK-TV reported.

When she checked on the noise, the woman saw a man trying to get into her home through a window, police told the station.

With that, Mama Bear took action in a big way.

Police said she fired a gun once and hit the suspect in the chest, KTRK reported.

The suspect ran from the home and left a trail of blood, after which officers found him in a neighbor’s yard, the station said.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Santana Hudson, KTRK said.

Oh, and wouldn’t you know the station added that there’s a warrant for his arrest with the Houston Police Department for a 2018 vehicle burglary?

Hudson was transported to a hospital, where he was listed as stable, KTRK said, adding that the mom and her son weren’t hurt.

Hudson is charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawfully carrying a weapon, the station noted.

What did neighbors have to say?

The woman’s neighbors told the station they aren’t upset about her actions.

“I would have done the same thing,” Brittany Spivey told KTRK. “Absolutely.”

Roger Clayden added to the station: “Just make sure I keep my guns loaded. Not much else you can do.”

Anything else?

KTRK said officers spent Friday morning looking for surveillance video from neighbors’ homes to determine if there were other suspects involved.

More from the station:

Although there have only been two other residential burglaries in the city so far this year, Sugar Land Police plan to be more present and vigilant. “Any time you have somebody thats breaking into your house is going to be of concern. So, obviously we the Sugar Land Police Department will do our best to help assuage that kind of fear. Were going to have extra patrols,” Asst. Chief Michelle Allen said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

