The United States economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020 as the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic ravaged American businesses and personal finances. The American economy posted its worst year for economic growth since World War II.

Gross domestic product for the fourth quarter of 2020 also increased at an annualized rate of 4%, which was slightly lower than the expected 4.3% figure.

2020 is the first year the U.S. economy has shrunk since 2009, when it contracted by 2.5% during the depths of the Great Recession. The year was plagued by astounding job losses and floods of small-business closures.

Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said Wednesday that “there is good evidence to support a stronger economy in the second half of this year,” but placed continued emphasis on vaccinating as many Americans as possible against the novel coronavirus.

The Fed continues to buy at least $120 billion in bonds a month in order to keep economic activity flowing, and has plans to maintain a low interest rate environment.

