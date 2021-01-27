https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-view-co-host-sunny-hostin-republicans-are-the-party-of-qanon-extremists

Continuing her hard stance against the Republican Party in general, offering charity for none and understanding for few, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin slammed the GOP, which includes the 70 million people that voted for Trump, as an extremist party of isolationist, nationalist, seditionists that wants to put kids in cages.

During a discussion Wednesday, Hostin lamented about how only 5 Republicans in the U.S. Senate have signaled they will join the Democrats in convicting President Trump in his impeachment trial.

“45 out of 50 Republicans think that former President Trump should face zero accountability for inciting an insurrection, not only against our Capitol, but against our very democracy,” said Hostin, as reported by Newsbusters. “The current Republican party — um, there is no rift in the current Republican party. This is a far right extremist party. This is the party of Marjorie Green. This is the party of Q-Anon. This is the MAGA party. This is the confederate flag party, the confederate statue party, the kids in a cage party, the build a wall party, the anti-science party, the anti-climate change party, the nationalist party, the isolationist party.”

Hostin added that any Republicans who disagree with this “Trumpism” are going to have to leave the party if they want to have good standing.

“There is no rift. This is the Republican party of today, and I really think that if there are uh, Republicans that do not agree with this Trumpism, with this MAGA party, with this type of party, they are going to need to leave this party, and start their own because if they stand with the 45 out of 50 Republican senators, that tells this country that they support everything that those other Republicans believe in,” added Hostin.

Other than Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin has been The View co-host most consistently hostile toward Republicans as of late, offering not an inch of understanding or charity in her characterizations. Just last week, on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, she scolded all Republicans that celebrated the man’s life.

“Remember that Dr. King was called an enemy of the state, was trailed by the FBI, was called a troublemaker because he was talking about race, talking about the evils, the three evils, which in 1967 for him were racism, poverty and the war in Vietnam,” she said.

Hostin went on to say that those “three evils” Dr. King fought so hard against are still a problem today.

“We still are suffering from those three evils, maybe in a different way because we still are suffering from the scourge of racism and police brutality,” she continued. “We are suffering from economic disparity and poverty, and we are certainly suffering from this evil pandemic. And Dr. King, in 1967 again said, you know, there has been some progress, but we must not allow this progress to cause us to engage in a superficial, dangerous optimism. I think that is what happened to us. I think we saw that we are going to have the first female vice president who is African American and Southeast Asian, and we saw such promise with Georgia, you know, turning blue. We saw such promise, and then on January 6, we see that white supremacy is very much so alive and well.”

